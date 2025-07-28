Cannara Biotech Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Cannara Biotech Inc (8CB0.F) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled C$4.14 million, or C$0.04 per share. This compares with C$2.02 million, or C$0.02 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.9% to C$27.33 million from C$19.54 million last year.

Cannara Biotech Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$4.14 Mln. vs. C$2.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.04 vs. C$0.02 last year. -Revenue: C$27.33 Mln vs. C$19.54 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.