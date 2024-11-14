Cannae Holdings price target raised to $27 from $26 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Cannae Holdings (CNNE) to $27 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company continues to make progress on its strategy as it monetizes the remainder of its Dayforce investment while growing its free cash flow generating portfolio, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

