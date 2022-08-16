Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) investors are sitting on a loss of 29% if they invested a year ago

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) share price up 24% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the reality of under-performance over the last twelve months. The cold reality is that the stock has dropped 29% in one year, under-performing the market.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Given that Cannae Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last twelve months, Cannae Holdings increased its revenue by 3.7%. While that may seem decent it isn't great considering the company is still making a loss. Given this lacklustre revenue growth, the share price drop of 29% seems pretty appropriate. It's important not to lose sight of the fact that profitless companies must grow. But if you buy a loss making company then you could become a loss making investor.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:CNNE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Cannae Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

The last twelve months weren't great for Cannae Holdings shares, which performed worse than the market, costing holders 29%. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.3%, likely weighing on the stock. Shareholders have lost 6% per year over the last three years, so the share price drop has become steeper, over the last year; a potential symptom of as yet unsolved challenges. Although Baron Rothschild famously said to "buy when there's blood in the streets, even if the blood is your own", he also focusses on high quality stocks with solid prospects. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

