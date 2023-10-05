Cannae Holdings (FRA:CQ2) Price Target Increased by 8.69% to 31.56

The average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings (FRA:CQ2) has been revised to 31.56 / share. This is an increase of 8.69% from the prior estimate of 29.04 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.47 to a high of 36.72 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 78.30% from the latest reported closing price of 17.70 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 385 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 2.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQ2 is 0.29%, an increase of 24.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.40% to 69,617K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 5,942K shares representing 8.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,630K shares, representing an increase of 5.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQ2 by 6.95% over the last quarter.

DAVENPORT & Co holds 5,701K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,209K shares, representing a decrease of 8.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQ2 by 14.31% over the last quarter.

Nitorum Capital holds 2,587K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,374K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,355K shares, representing an increase of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQ2 by 6.84% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 2,011K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,250K shares, representing an increase of 37.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CQ2 by 93.67% over the last quarter.

