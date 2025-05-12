CANNAE HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $CNNE Reports Quarterly Earnings

CANNAE HOLDINGS ($CNNE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$0.59 per share, missing estimates of -$0.41 by $0.18. The company also reported revenue of $103,200,000, missing estimates of $107,406,000 by $-4,206,000.
CANNAE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of CANNAE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 114 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,140,118 shares (-51.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,898,362
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,065,083 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,152,548
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,024,663 shares (+145.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,349,807
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 763,324 shares (+91.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,991,728
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 512,294 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,174,158
- ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP added 425,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,790,249
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 301,670 shares (+53.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,991,166
