CANNAE HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $CNNE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CANNAE HOLDINGS ($CNNE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $108,018,000 and earnings of -$0.30 per share.
CANNAE HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of CANNAE HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 119 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DAVENPORT & CO LLC removed 2,129,574 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,293,339
- SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,065,083 shares (+92.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,152,548
- CARRONADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 1,024,663 shares (+145.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,349,807
- PRIVATE MANAGEMENT GROUP INC added 838,010 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,642,878
- MARATHON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 668,278 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $12,737,378
- INVENOMIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 512,294 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,174,158
- FMR LLC removed 418,092 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,303,307
