Cannae Holdings Cuts Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding (CDAY)

Fintel reports that Cannae Holdings, Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.00MM shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY). This represents 3.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.00MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 40.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.07% Upside

As of January 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ceridian HCM Holding is $74.46. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $94.50. The average price target represents an increase of 2.07% from its latest reported closing price of $72.95.

The projected annual revenue for Ceridian HCM Holding is $1,477MM, an increase of 23.89%. The projected annual EPS is $0.96.

Fund Sentiment

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ceridian HCM Holding. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.45%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:CDAY is 0.1859%, an increase of 32.7420%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.08% to 196,980K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Select Equity Group holds 21,500,521 shares representing 14.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,634,489 shares, representing an increase of 4.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 34.69% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 18,417,839 shares representing 11.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,041,352 shares, representing a decrease of 14.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 34.71% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 15,474,597 shares representing 10.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,553,817 shares, representing a decrease of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 10.36% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,279,282 shares representing 6.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,236,411 shares, representing an increase of 10.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 39.71% over the last quarter.

PRNHX - T. Rowe Price New Horizons Fund holds 9,161,074 shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,528,402 shares, representing an increase of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CDAY by 45.41% over the last quarter.

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

Ceridian HCM Holding Background Information

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Its platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes.

