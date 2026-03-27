Cannae Holdings (CNNE) Price Target Decreased by 21.95% to 16.32

The average one-year price target for Cannae Holdings (NYSE:CNNE) has been revised to $16.32 / share. This is a decrease of 21.95% from the prior estimate of $20.91 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 48.09% from the latest reported closing price of $11.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 209 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannae Holdings. This is an decrease of 116 owner(s) or 35.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNNE is 0.15%, an increase of 23.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.14% to 41,646K shares. The put/call ratio of CNNE is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

River Road Asset Management holds 3,600K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares , representing a decrease of 18.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 28.97% over the last quarter.

Newtyn Management holds 3,549K shares representing 7.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,412K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 23.55% over the last quarter.

Carronade Capital Management holds 3,263K shares representing 7.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,189K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 47.99% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 1,822K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,680K shares , representing an increase of 7.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 8.89% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,715K shares representing 3.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNNE by 15.07% over the last quarter.

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