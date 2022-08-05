Cannae Board Authorizes To Repurchase Up To 10 Mln Shares; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Cannae Holdings Inc. (CNNE) said that its board has authorized a three-year stock repurchase program, effective August 3, 2022, by which it may repurchase up to 10 million shares of its common stock.

In Friday regular trading, CNNE was trading at $23.22 up $0.88 or 3.92%.

The company noted that purchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing prices or in privately negotiated transactions through August 3, 2025.

Cannae said, in combination with the remaining authorization under the company's previous repurchase program, it now has authority to repurchase 12.7 million shares of its common stock.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.