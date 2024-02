(RTTNews) - Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE) on Monday announced that the Chairman of the Board, William Foley II, has been appointed as the chief executive officer, taking over from Richard Massey.

Massey has been appointed as vice chairman of the Board, while Foley will continue to hold the position of chairman.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.