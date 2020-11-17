US Markets
CNNE

Cannae and Senator win three board seats at Corelogic - sources

Contributors
Svea Herbst-Bayliss Reuters
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Published

Investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc and Senator Investment Group LP have won three board seats at CoreLogic after the U.S. property data and analytics provider rebuffed their $7 billion acquisition bid, two sources familiar with the vote said on Tuesday.

BOSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group LP have won three board seats at CoreLogic CLGX.N after the U.S. property data and analytics provider rebuffed their $7 billion acquisition bid, two sources familiar with the vote said on Tuesday.

The two investors had tried to remove and replace nine of the board of directors' 12 members at a special meeting.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNNE CLGX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular