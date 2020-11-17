Cannae and Senator win three board seats at Corelogic - sources

BOSTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group LP have won three board seats at CoreLogic CLGX.N after the U.S. property data and analytics provider rebuffed their $7 billion acquisition bid, two sources familiar with the vote said on Tuesday.

The two investors had tried to remove and replace nine of the board of directors' 12 members at a special meeting.

