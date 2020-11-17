US Markets
Cannae and Senator win three board seats at Corelogic

Investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc and Senator Investment Group LP have won three board seats at CoreLogic after the U.S. property data and analytics provider rebuffed their $7 billion acquisition bid, CoreLogic said on Tuesday.

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Investment firms Cannae Holdings Inc CNNE.N and Senator Investment Group LP have won three board seats at CoreLogic CLGX.N after the U.S. property data and analytics provider rebuffed their $7 billion acquisition bid, CoreLogic said on Tuesday.

The two investors had tried to remove and replace nine of the board of directors' 12 members at a special meeting.

Shareholders elected dissident nominees Steve Albrecht, Wendy Lane and Henry Winship but stopped short of replacing the board's chairman, Paul Folino.

Cannae Holdings and Senator Group teamed up in late June to buy the company and ultimately offered $66 a share. They also proposed that shareholders refresh the board.

Proxy advisory firms backed the investor group and recommended that shareholders replace at least three directors, arguing that new board members with expertise in selling companies would be useful at a time bidders are expressing interest in buying CoreLogic.

While CoreLogic rejected the investor group's original bid, others have since emerged, offering to pay much more.

CoreLogic last week told shareholders that its strategic review process was progressing well and had secured multiple expressions of interest of at least $80 per share. Cannae and Senator said last month they would not submit a topping bid and would welcome a sale.

CoreLogic's stock was up 0.6% at $78.64 in morning trading.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Greg Roumeliotis; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Dan Grebler)

    Most Popular