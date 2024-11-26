Cannabix Technologies Gains Certification for Breathalyzer

Cannabix Technologies (TSE:BLO) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Cannabix Technologies has received a positive certification for its Breath Logix autonomous alcohol breathalyzer, paving the way for sales in Australia and other markets. This innovative device is designed for use in various industries, including mining and trucking, aiming to enhance safety standards.
For further insights into TSE:BLO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Analysts Look for Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Win
- BTCC, WGMI: 2 Bitcoin ETFs for Crypto Exposure
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.