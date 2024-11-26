Cannabix Technologies Gains Certification for Breathalyzer

Cannabix Technologies (TSE:BLO) has released an update.

Cannabix Technologies has received a positive certification for its Breath Logix autonomous alcohol breathalyzer, paving the way for sales in Australia and other markets. This innovative device is designed for use in various industries, including mining and trucking, aiming to enhance safety standards.

