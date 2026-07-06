Cannabix Reports Detection Of Methamphetamine, Amphetamine From Human Breath Using MBT Platform

(RTTNews) - Cannabix Technologies Inc. (BLOZF), developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies, reported the detection of illicit drugs Methamphetamine and Amphetamine compounds in human breath samples tested using its Marijuana Breath Test platform, or MBT.

According to Cannabix, the system was able to capture the trace amounts of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine from human breath, suggesting that the platform may support the potential applications beyond the detection of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. These two compounds are considered as potent central nervous system stimulants and could pose significant safety concerns across transportation, construction, resource extraction, manufacturing, and other safety-sensitive environments.

The MBT system consists of three main parts: the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit, which collects the breath sample; disposable Breath Cartridges, which capture and store compounds from the breath, and a laboratory-developed test method by Omega Laboratories, which analyzes the collected sample using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, or LC-MS.

Cannabix shares have traded between $0.31 and $0.67 over the last year.

BLOZF closed Thursday's trade up 3.18% to $0.38 on the OTC Markets.

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