BioTech

Cannabix Reports Detection Of Methamphetamine, Amphetamine From Human Breath Using MBT Platform

July 06, 2026 — 05:19 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cannabix Technologies Inc. (BLOZF), developer of marijuana and alcohol breath testing technologies, reported the detection of illicit drugs Methamphetamine and Amphetamine compounds in human breath samples tested using its Marijuana Breath Test platform, or MBT.

According to Cannabix, the system was able to capture the trace amounts of Methamphetamine and Amphetamine from human breath, suggesting that the platform may support the potential applications beyond the detection of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol. These two compounds are considered as potent central nervous system stimulants and could pose significant safety concerns across transportation, construction, resource extraction, manufacturing, and other safety-sensitive environments.

The MBT system consists of three main parts: the Cannabix Breath Collection Unit, which collects the breath sample; disposable Breath Cartridges, which capture and store compounds from the breath, and a laboratory-developed test method by Omega Laboratories, which analyzes the collected sample using liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, or LC-MS.

Cannabix shares have traded between $0.31 and $0.67 over the last year.

BLOZF closed Thursday's trade up 3.18% to $0.38 on the OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.