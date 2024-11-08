Cannabist Company price target lowered to C$0.70 from C$1 at Canaccord

Canaccord lowered the firm’s price target on Cannabist Company (CBSTF) to C$0.70 from C$1 and keeps a Speculative Buy rating on the shares.

