News & Insights

Markets
CBSTF

Cannabist Company Names David Hart CEO

January 15, 2024 — 07:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. said, effective immediately, the company's Board has appointed David Hart, previously President and Chief Operating Officer, as new Chief Executive Officer. The Board appointed Jesse Channon, previously Chief Commercial Officer, as President. Nicholas Vita will continue to serve as a Director.

"Although my next endeavor is focused on the incredibly important, and deeply personal, task of groundbreaking research for ultrarare pediatric diseases via a gene therapy platform I helped to develop, I am pleased to remain on as a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to support the Company as it enters this next chapter," said Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder.

David Hart joined the company in 2016 and became Chief Operating Officer in 2018. Jesse Channon joined the company in December 2019 as Chief Growth Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBSTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.