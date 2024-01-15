Cannabist Company Names David Hart CEO

(RTTNews) - The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. said, effective immediately, the company's Board has appointed David Hart, previously President and Chief Operating Officer, as new Chief Executive Officer. The Board appointed Jesse Channon, previously Chief Commercial Officer, as President. Nicholas Vita will continue to serve as a Director.

"Although my next endeavor is focused on the incredibly important, and deeply personal, task of groundbreaking research for ultrarare pediatric diseases via a gene therapy platform I helped to develop, I am pleased to remain on as a member of the Board of Directors and will continue to support the Company as it enters this next chapter," said Nicholas Vita, Co-Founder.

David Hart joined the company in 2016 and became Chief Operating Officer in 2018. Jesse Channon joined the company in December 2019 as Chief Growth Officer.

