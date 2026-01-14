Cannabist Company Holdings (CBSTF) Price Target Decreased by 11.21% to 0.03

The average one-year price target for Cannabist Company Holdings (OTCPK:CBSTF) has been revised to $0.03 / share. This is a decrease of 11.21% from the prior estimate of $0.04 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.03 to a high of $0.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 83.44% from the latest reported closing price of $0.21 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cannabist Company Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBSTF is 0.00%, an increase of 78.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.10% to 371K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Curio Wealth holds 234K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carret Asset Management holds 101K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Albert D Mason holds 36K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing a decrease of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBSTF by 48.76% over the last quarter.

Ancora Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

