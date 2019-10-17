Commodities

Cannabis stocks lead TSX higher at open as 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose at open on Thursday, in broad-based gains, led by cannabis stocks as legalization of marijuana derivatives including edibles and beverages took effect.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.08 points, or 0.18%, at 16,456.26.

Most Popular