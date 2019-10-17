Cannabis stocks lead TSX higher at open as 'Cannabis 2.0' kicks off

Oct 17(Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at open on Thursday, in broad-based gains, led by cannabis stocks as legalization of marijuana derivatives including edibles and beverages took effect.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 29.08 points, or 0.18%, at 16,456.26.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.