Cannabis stocks jump as retail trading mania builds

Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed shares of cannabis companies Sundial Growers SNDL.O, Tilray TLRY.O and Aphria APHA.O jumped between 14% and 38% in early premarket trading on Thursday.

The sector caught the attention of retail traders on Wednesday on forums such as Reddit's WallStreetBets, which has been credited with fueling a stunning rally in videogame retailer GameStop GME.N and other shorted stocks last month.

Cannabis stocks were also among the most traded by German retail investors, signaling that the buying frenzy was spreading beyond its American home base.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.