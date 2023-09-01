Cannabis Stocks Are Moving Higher

Brian Bolan is always looking for what is moving and why and today is focusing on Marijuana. The Department of Health and Human Services formally recommended that cannabis be moved from the Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

This is a big step towards legalization and could also remove the state by state treatment of the product.

Brian highlights the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF YOLO and give a quick commentary around the idea behind the ticker symbol.

Most people that follow the space are dialed in on Tilray Brands TLRY which stands as a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Brian notes the stock is has a great growth divergence with an F as is Zacks Style Score for value and an A for the Zacks Style Score for Growth.

Zacks Marijuana Innovators headed by Ben Rains added Tilray Brands TLRY to his portfolio on August 29 ahead of this big move higher. Ben looks for the best stocks in the space and has been able to leverage his industry knowledge with the Zacks Rank to find some of the best stocks in the space.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.