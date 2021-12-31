Cannabis Stocks: 2 Intriguing Names in 2022

Sales of cannabis have evolved from an illegal market to a billion-dollar industry. As more and more U.S. states, as well as other countries, legalize cannabis for recreational use, global cannabis sales are anticipated to increase from $13.4 billion in 2020 to $33.6 billion by 2025.

A generous flow of capital from venture capitalists and retail investors was another factor that pushed this industry upwards and thrust cannabis stocks into the limelight.

COVID Effects on Cannabis

The industry was deeply and adversely impacted by the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. This also means that promising pot stocks are trading near all-time lows, perhaps creating an opportunity for investors to enter the market.

Before getting too enthusiastic, it is good to have an idea about how the cannabis industry may look in 2022.

2022 Looks Busy

The biggest challenges that the cannabis industry face are legalization issues. Regulating such an industry will continue to be choppy as different countries and states approach cannabis use differently.

Moreover, on December 15, the Federal Reserve announced that it will increase interest rates in 2022. This is expected to make it tough for cannabis companies to raise adequate capital for growth.

However, in the United States, legalization shouldn’t be an issue for long. As observed in a poll created by Gallup, almost two-thirds of Americans support the legalization of marijuana. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is working on passing an all-inclusive and detailed cannabis legalization bill.

Some of the major Canadian cannabis companies are waiting for the federal legalization of marijuana in the U.S. to acquire a stake in American cannabis firms to increase their scopes of growth.

Top Picks

In this thriving yet controversial industry, the name of dry cannabis and oil provider Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) is gaining fast traction. This Canadian company is also expected to foray into the U.S. market upon the legalization of marijuana.

The company has been enjoying a growing share in the ready-to-drink category in Ontario. In June 2021, the company acquired leading licensed cannabis producer Supreme Cannabis, which enabled Canopy Growth to acquire a low-cost cultivation facility at Kincardine, Ontario.

Despite having a Moderate Sell consensus rating on the Street, with one Buy, six Holds and six Sells, the company’s entry into U.S markets is expected to be beneficial for its growth. The Canopy Growth stock forecast says that the average price target is $11.72, suggesting 34.3% upside potential.

Tobacco behemoth Altria Group (NYSE: MO) has gained 24.2% over the past year. The company is upgrading itself to suit the shift in consumer preference of reduced-risk tobacco products by introducing oral tobacco, and heated tobacco products.

Moreover, the company is consistently expanding its manufacturing capacity and commercial availability of its products.

Additionally, Altria’s growing efforts to expand in the cannabis industry are positive. The acquisition of cannabis company Cronos Group is a step in this direction.

The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and two Holds. The average Altria price target of $52.63 indicates 11.1% upside from current prices.

Footnote

All in all, the cannabis industry is still growing and is worth your attention.

Cannabis has a major population of recreational consumers, and is a vital ingredient in many medications, making its growth prospects very bright.

