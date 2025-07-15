Cannabis Stock Movers For July 15, 2025

GAINERS:
- Cann Group (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 327.69% at $0.03
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed up 140.00% at $0.00
- Elixinol Wellness (OTC:ELLXF) shares closed up 125.58% at $0.01
- Global Compliance (OTC:FUAPF) shares closed up 60.00% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed up 59.21% at $0.01
- Global Hemp Group (OTC:GBHPF) shares closed up 40.00% at $0.01
- Belgravia Hartford Cap (OTC:BLGVF) shares closed up 37.90% at $0.44
- CordovaCann (OTC:LVRLF) shares closed up 24.81% at $0.04
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed up 13.27% at $0.07
- Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.10
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed up 7.17% at $0.47
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed up 5.00% at $0.02
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed up 4.44% at $0.09
- Zoned Properties (OTC:ZDPY) shares closed up 4.00% at $0.52
- CV Sciences (OTC:CVSI) shares closed up 3.60% at $0.04
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed up 3.33% at $0.00
LOSERS:
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 15.53% at $0.53
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed down 11.76% at $0.00
- Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF) shares closed down 10.51% at $1.00
- Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) shares closed down 10.35% at $107.15
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed down 9.70% at $0.09
- Green Thumb Indus (OTC:GTBIF) shares closed down 9.40% at $5.88
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 9.23% at $0.59
- 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) shares closed down 7.00% at $4.75
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 6.81% at $1.09
- SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed down 5.06% at $1.51
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed down 4.97% at $0.05
- Kaya Holdings (OTC:KAYS) shares closed down 4.70% at $0.04
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 4.43% at $0.18
- Mexco Energy (AMEX:MXC) shares closed down 4.31% at $8.20
- Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 3.98% at $53.99
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares closed down 3.59% at $8.06
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 3.07% at $67.00
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 3.03% at $1.29
