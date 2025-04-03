Cannabis Stock Movers For April 3, 2025

GAINERS:
- Cann Group (OTC:CNGGF) shares closed up 217.50% at $0.02
- 1933 Industries (OTC:TGIFF) shares closed up 47.06% at $0.01
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs (OTC:ITHUF) shares closed up 29.82% at $0.01
- Nextleaf Solutions (OTC:OILFF) shares closed up 8.38% at $0.04
- Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares closed up 7.45% at $4.95
- Rocky Mountain High (OTC:RMHB) shares closed up 6.52% at $0.00
- MariMed (OTC:MRMD) shares closed up 6.43% at $0.10
- Target Group (OTC:CBDY) shares closed up 5.56% at $0.00
- EnWave (OTC:NWVCF) shares closed up 4.33% at $0.19
LOSERS:
- Global Hemp Group (OTC:GBHPF) shares closed down 71.43% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs (OTC:LBUY) shares closed down 24.00% at $0.02
- C21 Investments (OTC:CXXIF) shares closed down 17.30% at $0.15
- Pharmadrug (OTC:LMLLF) shares closed down 16.93% at $0.01
- FLUENT (OTC:CNTMF) shares closed down 10.00% at $0.05
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares closed down 9.50% at $0.98
- Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) shares closed down 8.28% at $53.16
- Cannabix Technologies (OTC:BLOZF) shares closed down 7.38% at $0.42
- ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) shares closed down 7.28% at $148.82
- Innovative Ind Props (NYSE:IIPR) shares closed down 7.20% at $52.42
- Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) shares closed down 6.77% at $0.62
- SOL Glb Inv (OTC:SOLCF) shares closed down 6.72% at $0.05
- CLS Holdings USA (OTC:CLSH) shares closed down 6.00% at $0.03
- Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares closed down 5.76% at $0.95
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ:VFF) shares closed down 5.10% at $0.57
- Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) shares closed down 4.60% at $0.98
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC:TCNNF) shares closed down 4.57% at $3.55
- Greenlane Hldgs (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares closed down 4.56% at $0.27
- Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) shares closed down 4.29% at $1.57
- 4Front Ventures (OTC:FFNTF) shares closed down 4.29% at $0.01
- Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares closed down 4.28% at $0.62
- Charlottes Web Holdings (OTC:CWBHF) shares closed down 3.78% at $0.09
- Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) shares closed down 3.71% at $1.63
- Urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) shares closed down 3.49% at $0.43
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.