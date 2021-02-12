Tuatara Capital Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Tuatara Capital targeting the cannabis industry, raised $175 million by offering 17.5 million units at $10. The company offered 2.5 million more units than anticipated. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Director Albert Foreman, co-founder, Managing Partner, and CIO of cannabis sector-focused private equity firm Tuatara Capital; COO and Director Mark Zittman, co-founder and a senior advisor at Tuatara Capital; and Chairman Richard Taney, a senior advisor at Tuatara Capital and former CEO of Curaleaf (TSXV: CURA). The company plans to target businesses in the cannabis industry that are compliant with all applicable laws and regulations within the jurisdictions in which they are located or operate.



Tuatara Capital Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TCACU. J.P. Morgan and BMO Capital Markets acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Cannabis SPAC Tuatara Capital Acquisition prices upsized $175 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

