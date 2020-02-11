IPOs
GNRSU

Cannabis SPAC Greenrose Acquisition prices $150 million IPO at $10

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Greenrose Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10 to command a market value of $191 million.&nbsp;Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.

Greenrose Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GNRSU. Imperial Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal.

Cannabis SPAC Greenrose Acquisition prices $150 million IPO at $10

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GNRSU

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: Trends in the SPAC Market

Jill Malandrino is joined by James Graf, CEO of Graf Industrial Corp, to discuss the latest trends in the SPAC market.

4 days ago
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular