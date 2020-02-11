Cannabis SPAC Greenrose Acquisition prices $150 million IPO at $10

Greenrose Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10 to command a market value of $191 million. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.



Greenrose Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GNRSU. Imperial Capital acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.