Cannabis SPAC Greenrose Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO

Greenrose Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.



The Woodbury, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Greenrose Acquisition would command a market value of $191 million. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and three-quarters of a warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.



Greenrose Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRACU. Imperial Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.