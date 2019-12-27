IPOs

Cannabis SPAC Greenrose Acquisition files for a $150 million IPO

Greenrose Acquisition, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $150 million in an initial public offering.

The Woodbury, NY-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at a price of $10. At $10, Greenrose Acquisition would command a market value of $191 million. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and three-quarters of a warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50 per share.

Greenrose Acquisition was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol GRACU. Imperial Capital is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

