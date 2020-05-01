Collective Growth Corp, a blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry, raised $150 million by offering 15 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one half of a warrant exercisable at $11.50. At $10, the company commands a market value of $190 million. Collective Growth Corp was co-founded by former Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) CEO Bruce Linton and National Hemp Association Chairman Geoffrey Whaling.



Collective Growth Corp plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CGROU. Cantor Fitzgerald acted as a lead manager on the deal.



The article Cannabis SPAC Collective Growth Corp prices $150 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.