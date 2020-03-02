Cannabis SPAC Collective Growth Corp files for a $150 million IPO

Collective Growth Corp, a blank check company targeting the cannabis industry, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Austin, TX-based company plans to raise $150 million by offering 15 million units at a price of $10. Each unit consists of one Class A share and one half of a redeemable warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Collective Growth Corp would command a market value of $190 million. The company was co-founded by cannabis industry veterans CEO Bruce Linton and President Geoffrey Whaling.



Collective Growth Corp was founded in 2019 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CGROU. Cantor Fitzgerald is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



