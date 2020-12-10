Cannabis review site Weedmaps to go public at $1.5 bln valuation

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cannabis user-review site Weedmaps' parent will go public at a $1.5 billion valuation through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, the company said on Thursday.

Reuters on Wednesday exclusively reported about the talks between WM Holding Co, which owns Weedmaps, and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp SSPKU.O, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The combined company will be led by WM Holding's Chief Executive Officer Chris Beals, and will remain listed on the Nasdaq, the company said.

