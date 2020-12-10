US Markets
SSPKU

Cannabis review site Weedmaps to go public at $1.5 bln valuation

Contributor
Shariq Khan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Cannabis user-review site Weedmaps' parent will go public at a $1.5 billion valuation through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, the company said on Thursday.

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Cannabis user-review site Weedmaps' parent will go public at a $1.5 billion valuation through a merger with a blank-check acquisition firm, the company said on Thursday.

Reuters on Wednesday exclusively reported about the talks between WM Holding Co, which owns Weedmaps, and Silver Spike Acquisition Corp SSPKU.O, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

The combined company will be led by WM Holding's Chief Executive Officer Chris Beals, and will remain listed on the Nasdaq, the company said.

(Reporting by Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2681; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSPKU

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    11 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular