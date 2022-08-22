US Markets
SNDL

Cannabis retailer SNDL to buy Valens in $106 mln deal

Contributor
Ankit Kumar Reuters
Published

Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc said on Monday it would buy pot products maker Valens Company Inc for about C$138 million ($106 million).

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc SNDL.O said on Monday it would buy pot products maker Valens Company Inc VLNS.TO for about C$138 million ($106 million).

SNDL shares fell 7% to $2.70, while Valens was down 7.2% at C$1.16.

($1 = 1.3036 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNDLVLNS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular