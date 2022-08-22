Cannabis retailer SNDL to buy Valens in $106 mln deal

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Canadian liquor and cannabis retailer SNDL Inc SNDL.O said on Monday it would buy pot products maker Valens Company Inc VLNS.TO for about C$138 million ($106 million).

SNDL shares fell 7% to $2.70, while Valens was down 7.2% at C$1.16.

($1 = 1.3036 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

