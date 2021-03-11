Flora Growth, a Canadian producer of natural medicinal-grade cannabis products, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.



The Toronto, Canada-based company plans to raise $15 million by offering 3.3 million shares at a price range of $4 to $5. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Flora Growth would command a fully diluted market value of $221 million.



Flora cultivates and processes natural medicinal-grade cannabis oil and high quality cannabis-derived medical and wellbeing products that it intends to supply to large channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies. The company just began generating revenues in August 2020 through its Flora Beauty and Hemp Textiles subsidiaries. It has not yet produced commercial grade oil extracts and will require adequate proceeds to do so.



Flora Growth was founded in 2019 and booked $2 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol FLGC. Boustead Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Cannabis products producer Flora Growth sets terms for $15 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

