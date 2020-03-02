US Markets

Cannabis producer Tilray reports bigger quarterly loss on impairment charges

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Canada-based pot firm Tilray Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by an impairment charge related to its assets and higher costs, as oversupply and other challenges weigh on the Canadian marijuana market.

Adds CEO comments, background

March 2 (Reuters) - Canada-based pot firm Tilray Inc TLRY.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by an impairment charge related to its assets and higher costs, as oversupply and other challenges weigh on the Canadian marijuana market.

The company's shares fell 9.8% in after-market trading.

The country legalized recreational cannabis in October 2018, but profits remain elusive for most marijuana companies. Canadian weed producers have been hit by fewer-than-expected new stores, low prices and oversupply.

Last month, Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO announced plans to book up to C$1 billion ($749.96 million) in impairment charges and issued a bleak outlook, as the company struggles with high costs.

"Like our peers, we have faced industry challenges, but we remain committed to driving long-term value for our shareholders", Tilray's Chief Executive Officer Brendan Kennedy said.

Tilray recorded non-cash charges of $112.1 million on impairments related largely to a revenue sharing deal with shoemaker Authentic Brands Group.

In February, the company said it had cut 10% of its 1,443 workforce as part of a global restructuring to reduce costs and achieve profitability.

General and administrative expenses, however, more than doubled in the latest reported quarter.

Net loss widened to $219.1 million, or $2.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31.0 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than tripled to $46.9 million.

($1 = 1.3334 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular