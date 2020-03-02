Cannabis producer Tilray reports bigger quarterly loss

March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian pot firm Tilray Inc TLRY.O reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by an impairment charge related to its assets and higher costs.

Net loss widened to $219.1 million, or $2.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31.0 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tilray took a non-cash charge of $112.1 million in the reported quarter.

Revenue more than tripled to $46.9 million.

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Arundhati.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 Ext: 2776; Reuters Messaging: arundhati.sarkar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.