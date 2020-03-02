US Markets

Cannabis producer Tilray reports bigger quarterly loss

Contributor
Arundhati Sarkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RAFAEL MARCHANTE

Canadian pot firm Tilray Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Monday, hurt by an impairment charge related to its assets and higher costs.

Net loss widened to $219.1 million, or $2.14 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $31.0 million, or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Tilray took a non-cash charge of $112.1 million in the reported quarter.

Revenue more than tripled to $46.9 million.

