Cannabis producer Canopy outlines plan to take over Acreage for U.S. entry

Shariq Khan Reuters
Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it was fast-tracking its entry into the United States by creating a holding company that can take over its U.S. partner Acreage Holdings Inc.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO said on Tuesday it was fast-tracking its entry into the United States by creating a holding company that can take over its U.S. partner Acreage Holdings Inc ACRGau.CD.

