Cannabis producer Canopy outlines plan to take over Acreage for U.S. entry
Top Canadian cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corp said on Tuesday it was fast-tracking its entry into the United States by creating a holding company that can take over its U.S. partner Acreage Holdings Inc. (Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Savio D'Souza) ((Shariq.Khan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shariqrtrs;)) nL4N31Q2NG
