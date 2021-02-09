Cannabis producer Canopy Growth posts smaller loss in third quarter

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canopy Growth Corp's WEED.TO, CGC.O aggressive cost-cut measures and increased demand for cannabis products during the lockdowns helped the world's largest pot producer report a smaller third-quarter adjusted loss on Tuesday.

The company posted a adjusted loss before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortization of C$68.4 million ($53.70 million) for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with C$97 million, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2737 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shariq Khan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

