Cannabis Operator CRON Rises 46% in a Year: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold?

Shares of Cronos Group CRON have staged a strong recovery over the past year. The Canada-based cannabis operator’s shares have risen 46% in the said time frame, significantly outperforming the industry, as shown in the chart below.



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The rally can be attributed to improving business fundamentals and favorable macro developments. Cronos reported strong top-line growth in recent quarters, driven largely by robust international performance, particularly in Israel. At the same time, expanding gross margins and ongoing cost discipline have reflected better execution and operating leverage, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s trajectory. Optimism around potential federal marijuana reform in the United States has also contributed to the positive sentiment.

This surge has investors questioning whether to buy, hold, or sell the stock. Let’s examine the company’s fundamentals to better assess the appropriate course of action.

CRON’s International Business Drives Top-Line Growth

Cronos Group’s international business emerged as a key growth engine in 2025, driving strong top-line expansion and improving overall profitability. The company delivered a record year, with net revenues rising 25% year over year to $146.6 million, supported by continued momentum across its global markets.

International performance was particularly robust, led by Israel, where revenues grew 47% year over year to $41.8 million. CRON’s Peace Naturals brand maintained its leadership position in the country, benefiting from strong demand, consistent product quality and effective commercial execution. Excluding Israel, sales in other international markets rose 112% year over year to $14.5 million, driven by growing demand across Europe, where the company’s products continued to gain traction, alongside the ongoing expansion of its global distribution footprint.

This expanding international footprint remains central to Cronos’ long-term strategy, offering higher average selling prices and more favorable margin structures than in the Canadian market. The shift toward international sales, combined with higher volumes, supported gross margin expansion, with the full-year adjusted gross margin reaching 43%, up from 26% in the prior year.

Overall, Cronos’ international momentum not only offset ongoing pricing pressures in Canada but also reinforced its ability to drive profitable growth through geographic diversification and disciplined execution.

Cronos is also expanding its international presence through strategic investments in Europe. In December, the company announced the acquisition of CanAdelaar, a leading participant in the Netherlands’ regulated cannabis program. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of 2026 and provide Cronos with direct exposure to one of Europe’s most structured and potentially scalable cannabis markets.

This move aligns with the company’s broader strategy of building a diversified global platform and leveraging its operational expertise in high-margin international markets, positioning it for incremental revenue growth and long-term value creation.

Stiff Competition From Other Cannabis Players

Cronos competes in an overcrowded market, facing pressure from peers like Curaleaf Holdings CURLF and Tilray Brands TLRY, which are also pursuing international expansion and cost optimization strategies. As CRON gains ground in international markets, competitive responses from Curaleaf and Tilray could intensify.

As Cronos strengthens its presence in global markets, competitive intensity is likely to increase, particularly as peers scale their international operations and seek to capture similar growth opportunities. With multiple players targeting the same markets, sustaining market share gains and pricing power could remain challenging.

Estimate Movements for CRON

Bottom-line estimates for 2026 have remained unchanged over the past 60 days, indicating stable earnings expectations in the near term.



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How to Play CRON Stock?

Cronos currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting a wait-and-watch approach may be prudent for investors at current levels. While the company is benefiting from improving fundamentals, particularly in its international business, near-term upside could be balanced by execution risks and a highly competitive industry landscape.

Cronos is actively evaluating strategic growth opportunities, including potential mergers and acquisitions, as highlighted in its recent earnings call. The planned acquisition of CanAdelaar and management’s openness to further international expansion indicate that inorganic growth could play a meaningful role in shaping the company’s long-term trajectory. However, the timing, scale and integration of such deals remain key variables to monitor.

Given these factors, existing investors may consider holding their positions while closely tracking execution on international expansion, margin sustainability and progress on strategic initiatives. Prospective investors may prefer to wait for clearer visibility on earnings growth and the successful integration of upcoming acquisitions before taking fresh positions in the stock.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.