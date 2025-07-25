Cannabis Operator CRLBF Plans California Exit: How to Play the Stock?

Despite maintaining strong operational discipline, Cresco Labs CRLBF continues to face persistent challenges in the domestic market.

In a bid to streamline operations and improve profitability, Cresco Labs announced a major strategic move — the decision to divest its California operations.

Let’s delve into the company’s fundamentals to gain a better understanding of how to play the stock amid this divestiture decision.

California No Longer Fits Cresco’s Strategy

Although California is the largest cannabis market in the world, it is also one of the most difficult to operate in. Per Cresco, the state is plagued by persistent structural challenges — which include intense price competition, illicit market activity and high taxes. These conditions have made it difficult for even the most established operators to turn a profit in the state.

Cresco’s move comes as part of a broader strategic restructuring plan designed to “strengthen its balance sheet, increase cash flow, and prioritize markets with the highest margins and long-term growth potential.” This is also in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to simplify operations and improve efficiency in light of ongoing federal and state-level regulatory headwinds. CRLBF remains in active discussions with prospective buyers and expects to finalize the transaction in the coming quarters.

The divestiture also reflects a broader industry trend, where several cannabis players are reevaluating their footprints in underperforming or oversaturated markets. Back in 2023, Curaleaf Holdings CURLF announced a similar decision to exit California to optimize operations and reduce costs. By pulling back from such markets, operators like Cresco and Curaleaf are refocusing on core markets where the reallocated capital can deliver stronger returns.

Despite divesting these assets, the company will retain full ownership of its premium FloraCal brand, and continue producing and marketing it across key domestic markets.

CRLBF’s Cannabis Business Under Pressure

What differentiates Cresco from its peers is that all of its revenues are generated solely from the United States. This geographic concentration exposes it more directly to the challenges of a heavily regulated domestic market.

While the company continues to highlight its leading market share in several U.S. states, top-line pressures persist. Management has already flagged a potential revenue dip in Q2, citing operational disruptions tied to Illinois’ mandatory seed-to-sale system transition. Profitability remains under pressure, with shrinking gross and EBITDA margins reflecting tough wholesale conditions and limited pricing power.

While Cresco Labs points to new dispensary openings and cultivation expansions as potential growth drivers, these initiatives come with increased capital and operational demands. Though debt refinancing remains a key priority, the strategy depends on sustaining strong cash flow conversion, which may prove challenging if revenue softness persists.

Competitive Landscape

Cresco faces stiff competition from its peers — Curaleaf Holdings, Green Thumb Industries GTBIF and Tilray Brands TLRY — all of which are also pursuing similar expansion and cost-optimization strategies, making the competitive landscape even tougher.

Companies like Curaleaf Holdings and Tilray Brands are also expanding their footprints beyond geographic borders, in markets like Europe and Australia. This international exposure gives them an edge over Cresco Labs and Green Thumb, which remain fully dependent on an increasingly saturated and fragmented U.S. market.

CRLBF Stock Performance and Estimates

Shares of Cresco have underperformed the industry this year so far, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Loss estimates for 2026 and 2027 have widened over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

How to Play CRLBF Stock?

While Cresco’s restructuring plans highlight the company’s strong focus on profitability, the stock remains exposed to significant domestic headwinds. Without a major shift in federal policy or a recovery in retail pricing — something that remains uncertain in the near term — meaningful upside appears limited. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating limited upside and elevated risk for conservative investors.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTBIF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CURLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.