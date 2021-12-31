Cannabis Industry Expert Takes on Medicinal Psilocybin Industry

The psychedelic stock sector is beginning to boom, with legalization efforts initiated worldwide for a variety of different alternative medical treatments from this category. Investors want to know more about the psychedelic stock investment opportunities from industry-leading experts.

Today, we chatted with co-Founder and CEO of Psilera Bioscience Chris Witowski, PhD. As the fifth employee of a top five private medical cannabis company in the country (AltMed Enterprises/Verano Holdings), he has helped design and build multiple facilities and labs around the country and launched an international product line. Dr. Witowski is co-Inventor on multiple patents including multiple drug delivery systems for increasing the bioavailability of cannabinoids and terpenes.

Schaeffer's: What is so special about psychedelic medicine that makes you passionate about expanding its legalized usage?

Chris Witowski: The potential of psychedelic compounds to treat a myriad of mental health disorders is immense. However, these are powerful substances that need to be treated with caution and only used under qualified supervision. In my opinion, the FDA will approve use for specific compounds and disorders with concurrent psychotherapy before legal access to psychedelics for the general public.

Schaeffer's: As a major player in the psychedelic medicine industry, why should patients suffering from various ailments consider psilocybin and other psychedelics in lieu (or in addition to) traditional medicine?

Chris Witowski: Psilocybin is safe and non-toxic, which can have life-changing effects to those suffering from depression, anxiety, substance abuse, and end of life unease. Pairing psilocybin with therapy to incorporate the proper mindset (why are you taking this, what is the underlying problem, etc) and a safe setting can lead to better outcomes which emphasizes the need for good supervision.

Schaeffer's: What stigmas and social barriers do you feel need to be broken down for broader acceptance of psychedelics?

Chris Witowski: The media and anecdotal stories from those who have successfully used psychedelics to treat various ailments are a positive. We’ve seen significant public acceptance when celebrities open-up or when mainstream shows (9 Perfect Strangers for instance) bring up mental health and how psychedelics are a very relevant option for treatment. Ultimately, I believe any change in stance from the government or FDA will be the ultimate turn-around from the 1960s psychedelic movement. This should occur within the next couple of years when the DEA will have to change the drug scheduling for MDMA and psilocybin.

Schaeffer's: Tell me more about the studies you are conducting currently and please share any promising preliminary results.

Chris Witowski: We are conducting a Phase I trial with a DMT transdermal patch which should reduce the psychedelic effects and provide a sustained microdose delivery system. We are testing the hypothesis that psychedelic effects are necessary for the positive mood benefits, this would greatly improve treatment scalability as patients do not need to undergo a day-long psychedelic trip and insurance companies are more likely to provide coverage for more traditional out-patient treatments. Our technology platform, BRAIN, is able to quickly analyze whether compounds are potentially hallucinogenic and then our team of synthetic chemists can make these compounds for biological testing.

Schaeffer's: What is the difference between the psychedelics you research as far as the potential treatment opportunities and experiences?

Chris Witowski: We can tailor our compounds using BRAIN to harness the beneficial properties of psychedelics while reducing off target effects like hallucinations and cardio risks. The next-generation psychedelics can be prescribed like traditional medications in a take-home manner. This will provide opportunities for greater patient access to those who can’t pay for psychedelic treatments out of pocket or just aren’t willing to undergo an ego-dissolving psychedelic experience.

Schaeffer's: What psychedelic studies done by other researchers have inspired your company’s work and/or further validated your mission statement?

Chris Witowski: A 2019 study showed that sub psychedelic DMT doses reduced anxiety and depression in animals while showing similar long term behavioral changes with a single psychedelic DMT dose. DMT is also the only psychedelic known to have neuroplastic (the ability to regrow brain cells) at sub psychedelic doses.

