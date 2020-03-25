Cannabis In The Time Of Corona With Bruce Linton (Podcast)

Listen on the go! Subscribe to The Cannabis Investing Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very excited to be joined by cannabis sector trailblazer Bruce Linton. He founded and is the former Chairman and CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the first cannabis company in North America to be listed on a major stock exchange and to be included on a major stock index (S&P/TSX composite index). During his time at Canopy, Bruce's leadership earned him market support for capital raises of over $6B in public capital markets and private placement, including a $4B CAD investment by Constellation Brands (STZ), which greatly impacted the entire sector.

Bruce is currently Executive Chairman of Vireo Health International (VREOF), our chief focus today. He is also Executive Chairman of Gage Cannabis Co, Executive Chairman of Wolverine Partners, Co-Chairman of Martello Technologies Group & Co-Founder of Ruckify as well as a Special Advisor at Better Choice Company, Director with MindMed & is Active Investor with Slang Worldwide and with OG DNA Genetics.

Topics include:

6:15 - How Bruce came to the cannabis sector. As a tech person, in 2012, sought an opportunity in Canada. Started a tech company that produces cannabis, not a cannabis company that begrudgingly adopted technology. That was critical and helped build tremendous growth.

10:00 - After leaving Canopy, Bruce made it a point to be visible in the media, and that led to extensive interest from other companies. From that, there was a small pool of companies that felt right to be a part of.

12:00 - How Bruce settled on Vireo Health (VREOF). Liked their science-first approach, financial discipline, and are in the best locations for recreational access.

14:55 - How COVID-19 affects federal descheduling. Will the US even have an election this year? In a normal election year, cannabis likely would have been descheduled, but this is not a normal year. Likely to continue to be a state by state process despite how high support is for legal cannabis.

18:00 - Vireo's plans for partnerships and/or acquisitions - first, had to make sure there was financial stability in the company - 2 weeks ago, Vireo raised more than $8 million recently. With stability, there are a lot of companies that Bruce is looking at. Actually, one of the best times to make the company stronger through accretive acquisitions.

21:40 - Vireo's future plans: upside driven by responsible production and meaningful retail footprint - if that's done well, cost of creating retail is recovered within first year of operation. Over undefined COVID-19 period worth looking at all the implications: home delivery, pattern of consumption, etc.

24:05 - Plans for expansion - licenses in places that they're not using, including MA, Nevada, and Puerto Rico - still a wait and see approach if VREOF uses those licenses or not.

24:55 - Cannabis 2.0... still too early to tell. Beverages likely to expand with COVID-19, but in a year from now, we'll really know more about 2.0, which is just starting.

26:40 - How Bruce decides what to lend his name to - what he has visibility and access to and what he wants more of. Hemp, for instance, as a disruptor, will be a big theme over the next few years, and so, he assembled a SPAC. Long on a lot of MSOs - companies now are 3x better for a third of the price than they were a year ago. Also wants to help change psychedelic industry and regulations. Also active in software and the sharing economy.

29:45 - How Bruce's view of the industry has changed since he came to the US from Canada.

31:40 - Advice to investors: if the instrument's put together in a confusing way and you don't understand the underlying entity, forget it. Go back to the basics: would you actually want to be a customer of this company?

