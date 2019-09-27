Cannabis Comes a Calling In a New ETF

For investors that like cannabis stocks and exchange traded funds (ETFs), these are halcyon days. There are now six marijuana ETFs trading in the U.S., five of which have debuted this year and of those five, four came to market between July and September.

The baby of the bunch is the Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX), which debuted last week. Time will tell if POTX and the other new cannabis ETFs will be successful, but for the time being, the timing of their debuts looks inauspicious. Each of the five marijuana ETFs that have launched this year have been plagued by holdings-level issues, ranging from production concerns to tepid top-line growth to investors' dissatisfaction with lack of profitability.

That's not an indictment of any of these funds, but those points underscore some of the risks associated with the current cannabis environment. Investors' apprehension is being reflected in not only the performance of cannabis ETFs, but flows out of those funds. Keeping POTX and the three marijuana ETF that debuted in July out of the conversation for a minute simply because those products are so new, the two oldest US-listed weed funds are down to a combined $885.37 million in assets under management as of Sept. 26. Just a few months ago, that figure flirted with $1.2 billion.

Yes, hope remains for the cannabis ETFs. Specific to POTX, its issuer, Global X, has a lengthy history of success with thematic ETFs, meaning investors should not write this fund off just yet.

Beyond asset gathering capability, there are other reasons to consider the new POTX, which tracks the Cannabis Index.

POTX And Politics

As is the case with many of its rivals, POTX is heavily allocated to Canadian cannabis makers. Those stocks represent about 80 percent of the new ETF's weight. The reason for this is simple: cannabis is legal at the federal level north of the border, but the opposite is true in the U.S. As such, many publicly traded American cannabis firms don't trade on major exchanges, such as the Nasdaq, and their over-the-counter status precludes those stocks from index funds.

That scenario presents investors with an interesting scenario. It's widely known that the U.S. represents a major growth frontier for the cannabis industry, far beyond Canada's impressive growth trajectory. The result is investors betting not only on increased recreational legalization in the U.S., but the ability of the Canadian firms that dot so many cannabis ETFs, such as POTX, to execute in the American market.

With bipartisan support earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 321-103 to pass the SAFE Banking Act, which could enhance access to traditional banking and financial services products for cannabis producers and retailers.

Adding to political ebullience is talk that both South Dakota and Wisconsin could put legal marijuana initiatives on 2020 ballots. That news comes on the back of headlines indicating governors from Connecticut, New York and other states in that region will form a group to coordinate marijuana policies.

On their own, each one of the aforementioned scenarios is an incremental step. In totality, they are important, particularly if approved, for the long-term thesis for cannabis investing and ETFs like POTX.

Canada Looms Large For POTX

When politics dominate a specific issue, as is the case with cannabis legalization in the U.S., things can be slow-moving, but investors can and do lack patience. That shifts the performance burden for POTX back to Canada, at least over the near- to medium-term. Fortunately, data suggest the Canadian market is growing at an impressive rate, one that would be enhanced if policymakers lower cannabis taxes to further stem black market sales.

“In October 2018, Canada achieved a milestone as the first G-7 country to fully legalize adult use of recreational cannabis,” according to Global X research. “Since then, cannabis consumption has been on the rise, with 17.5% of Canadians reporting use, up from 14% a year ago, prior to legalization. In addition, sales of various medical and non-medical forms of cannabis increased 53% in the aggregate less than a year since recreational use was first allowed.”

