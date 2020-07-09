Cannabis and Lending Firm Seeks SEC Permission to Raise $50M in Crypto Sale
Chicago based firm Ceres wants to build a âseed to saleâ transaction network for cannabis on the blockchain using its dollar-backed stablecoin â if the digital security is approved for sale by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).Â
Launched in 2017 by West Point graduates and former U.S. soldiers Greg Anderson and Charlie Uchill, Ceres recently filed paperwork with the SEC to conduct a Reg. A sale, seeking permission to sell both a token and a coin. The token would represent an equity holding in the company, but the firm plans to use the coins as an actual transaction tool in its payments network. According to the application, the firm plans to sell up to $30 million worth of its tokens and $20 million in Ceres coins.Â
In addition to its plans to build a payments network, Ceres also markets itself as a lender for legal cannabis businesses, though Urchill â the companyâs chief operating officer â said Ceres has yet to disburse any loans, and is counting on the digital securities sale to raise capital.Â
Related: Mapping the Future of the SEC (Thereâs a Nonzero Chance Hester Peirce Takes Over)
The firmâs SEC paperwork also notes that token holders, as a group, shall be entitled to receive 80% of the firmâs net revenues from its loan business and 20% of net revenues from the blockchain-enabled payments system.Â
âWe have been working with the SEC for 18 months,â Urchill said, referring to the process of getting approval to sell the firmâs digital securities. âI tell investors that we lost every battle with the SEC to win the war to have SEC approval.âÂ
Value proposition
As for the firmâs proposed transaction network for the legal cannabis industry, Ceresâ filing claims that its blockchain based network would improve transparency and aid compliance with regulations against money laundering and fraud. But the success of the blockchain network would also largely depend on producers, investors and consumers warming up to its stablecoin.Â
Urchill said the only time actual dollars would have to be used under the firmâs model would be when consumers paid Ceres to get its coin, and when loans were given out to producers. All of the other transactions among consumers, dispensaries, and producers would involve the firmâs coin.Â
Related: AML Bitcoin Founder Claims DC Lobbyist Jack Abramoff, US Government Are âExtortingâ Him
According to the firmâs SEC filing, upon approval Ceres anticipates that it will target its marketing and sales efforts primarily in the states of Illinois and Washington where the firm âhas identified certain strategic business opportunities,â related to its payment network, coins and tokens. Washington was the first U.S. state to legalize recreational marijiuanan in 2012, and Illinois legalized it this past January.Â
The firmâs application also notes that there is currently no trading platform available to sell the companyâs tokens, and that it remains uncertain whether one will be available in the future. As an alternative, the firm suggests that it might conduct the sale on its own website.Â
Awaiting SEC approval for its securities, Ceres hopes to capitalize on the growing legal marijunan industry in the US, the size of which was estimated to be $13.6 billion in 2019, according to a report by Investopedia.
Related Stories
- Sovrin Foundation Sheds All Paid Staff in Tale of a Token Issuance Gone Wrong
- Telegram Agrees to Pay $18.5M Penalty in SEC Settlement Over Failed TON Offering
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.