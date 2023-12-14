Cannabis 50 List: Impactful Companies, Organizations And Individuals In The Last 5 Years, Per MGO

CPA and business advisory firm MGO unveiled its fifth annual "Cannabis 50" list. This list celebrates the impactful contributions of companies, organizations and individuals in the cannabis and hemp sectors over the past five years.

"This industry has overcome so many challenges since our Firm got involved with cannabis in 2015, and since we issued our first MGO 'Cannabis 50' report in 2019," MGO partner and head of cannabis Scott Hammon said. "We are optimistic about rescheduling and the impact it will have on the industry, certainly its biggest impact in the near term is the positive momentum it has generated."

MGO's head of entertainment Tony Smalls further highlighted the role of athletes, entertainers and media in mainstreaming the industry.

"There are a lot of minorities leading the pack. This is unlike other CPG industries and demonstrates real social progress and just how intertwined cannabis and culture really is," Smalls said.

2023 Cannabis 50 Honorees Doing Well Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) Cookies Cresco Labs, Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CURLF) Glass House Brands, Inc. (OTC: GLASF) Green Thumb Industries, Inc. (OTC: GTBIF) Shryne Group, Inc. Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTC: TCNNF) Verano Holdings Corp. (OTC: VRNOF) Doing Good Ben and Jerry’s Last Prisoner Project Minorities for Medical Marijuana National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) The People’s Ecosystem Dr. Sue Sisley, MD Wana Brands Foundation Weldon Angelos Wyld Money Talks Cannacord Genuity Group, Inc. Chicago Atlantic Group, LP Rescheduling SHF Holdings, Inc. (Safe Harbor) TerrAscend Corp. Viridian Capital Advisors Wurk Knowledge is Power Benzinga Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) MATTIO Communications MJBizDaily Weedmaps (NASDAQ: MAPS) Whitney Economics All the Lights: Al Harrington B-Real aka Dr Greenthumbs Carma HoldCo, Inc. Jim Belushi Melissa Etheridge Montel Williams Ricky Williams Snoop Dogg Willie Nelson Wiz Khalifa The Honorees React

"We feel privileged to be on the frontlines for this industry and look forward to building upon our momentum in 2024 with our partners who share those values," Adam Wilks, president and CEO of Carma Holdings, told Benzinga.

Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi’s Farm, shared his personal motivation: "The sheer number of conversations I have with people for whom cannabis has changed their lives is unending... We are helping people, we are helping our community, we are healing, and we are on a Mission from God. Be brave.”

Snoop Dogg, on his involvement, said, "Cannabis is a part of my being, my blood, my life — I really wanted Death Row Records Cannabis to be a line of affordable products, which I approve of and enjoy smoking. I only smoke Death Row Records now, and am excited to see where the industry goes with over half of territories in the U.S. now being recreationally legal."

Finally, Montel Williams pointed out the legislative progress. "The Senate has approved a bill... It’s time it's institutionalized by Congress so veterans can be provided the healthcare options they deserve," he concluded.

For more details on each honoree and access to other exclusive content, visit MGO's Cannabis 50.

Image: Pixabay

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.