News & Insights

Stocks

Cann Group Updates Securities Issuance Plan

October 24, 2024 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has updated its securities issuance plan, extending the expiry of the Lead Manager Options to February 2027, as per their latest supplementary prospectus. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to align with the updated timetable, reflecting strategic adjustments in their financial offerings.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.