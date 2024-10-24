Cann Group Updates Securities Issuance Plan

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has updated its securities issuance plan, extending the expiry of the Lead Manager Options to February 2027, as per their latest supplementary prospectus. This move is part of their ongoing efforts to align with the updated timetable, reflecting strategic adjustments in their financial offerings.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.