Cann Group Surges with New Automated Filler

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited has successfully commissioned a new automated multi-head filler, packing approximately 25,000 units since August, with 70% of these for external customers. This advancement significantly reduces labor costs by 90% and enhances efficiency, contributing to a meaningful fiscal revenue of $1.2 million for 2024. The innovation positions Cann Group to offer competitively priced and quick-turnaround medicinal cannabis packaging services.

