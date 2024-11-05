Cann Group Reports AGM Success and Offer Reminder

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited announced the successful outcomes of its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions carried by substantial majorities, reflecting strong shareholder support. The company also reminded investors of the upcoming closure of its Non-renounceable Entitlement Offer on November 25, 2024. Cann Group continues to focus on enhancing patient lives through its innovative cannabis medicines and comprehensive product offerings.

