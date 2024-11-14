News & Insights

Cann Group Ltd. Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

November 14, 2024 — 09:32 pm EST

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of a series of unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme, totaling over 11 million options set to expire on June 30, 2029. These options, not yet quoted on the ASX due to transfer restrictions, are offered with exercise prices ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. This move signals the company’s strategic focus on employee retention and motivation as it looks towards long-term growth.

