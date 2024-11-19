Cann Group Limited’s Entitlement Offer Nears Closing

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited is reminding eligible shareholders that its non-renounceable entitlement offer will close on November 25, 2024. This offer is a significant step for the company as it seeks to raise capital, and shareholders are encouraged to participate before the deadline. Investors and market enthusiasts should watch for the results announcement on November 28, 2024.

