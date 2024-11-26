Cann Group Gains Financial Flexibility with NAB Support

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Ltd. has secured a deferment from the National Australia Bank for up to three quarterly interest payments on its construction loan, allowing the company to focus on growth strategies. The savings will be redirected to expand product offerings, enter export markets, optimize production costs, and meet customer demand more effectively. This strategic move aims to boost Cann’s path towards profitability and cash flow positivity.

