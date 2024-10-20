Cann Group Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited has extended the closing date for its Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to October 31, 2024, giving shareholders more time to participate in this capital raising effort. The company is urging eligible shareholders to finalize their applications and payments by the new deadline. This extension highlights Cann Group’s commitment to ensuring a successful capital raise and continued shareholder engagement.

For further insights into AU:CAN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.