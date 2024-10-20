News & Insights

Cann Group Extends Entitlement Offer Deadline

October 20, 2024 — 06:47 pm EDT

Cann Group Ltd. (AU:CAN) has released an update.

Cann Group Limited has extended the closing date for its Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer to October 31, 2024, giving shareholders more time to participate in this capital raising effort. The company is urging eligible shareholders to finalize their applications and payments by the new deadline. This extension highlights Cann Group’s commitment to ensuring a successful capital raise and continued shareholder engagement.

