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Cann Group CEO Jenni Pilcher Resigns; Names Mike Ryan Interm Executive Chairman

May 05, 2026 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Cann Group Limited (CAN.AX), an Australian supplier of innovative cannabis medicines, announced Tuesday that its CEO and Managing Director Jenni Pilcher has resigned, effective immediately.

Pilcher will stay on as a consultant to provide financial and strategic advisory services and ensure a smooth transition, the company said in a statement.

Chairman Mike Ryan will assume the role of Executive Chairman on an interim basis while the company searches for a new CEO.

Pilcher joined the Cann Group Board in September 2020 and was appointed CEO and Managing Director in early 2024 to lead financial and operational restructuring of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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